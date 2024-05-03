Labour’s Kim McGuinness has won the race to become the first North East Mayor.

The former Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner will take up the new office after the Government’s devolution deal with the North East, which, among other things, paves the way for the new Crown Works film studios in Sunderland.

She defeated previous North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll, a former Labour party member who was blocked from standing for the the party for the new North East Mayor role. He instead stood as an independent.

The overall result was revealed in Sunderland at the regional count in the Silksworth Tennis Centre.

The results for voters in Sunderland taking part saw Reform UK’s Paul Donaghy - a former Washington councillor who lost his seat last night - take second place to Labour, knocking Jamie Driscoll into third place in the city.

The North East Mayor has powers to help drive forward the areas of Sunderland, Newcastle, South Tyneside, North Tyneside, Gateshead and County Durham.

Paul Donaghy (REF) – 41,147 Jamie Driscoll (IND) – 126,652 Andrew Gray (G) – 17,631 Aidan King (LD) – 25,485 Kim McGuinness (LAB) – 185,051 Guy Renner-Thompson (CON) – 52,446