Labour's Kim McGuinness named new North East Mayor as results announced

Labour candidate Kim McGuinness

Labour’s Kim McGuinness has won the race to become the first North East Mayor.

The former Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner will take up the new office after the Government’s devolution deal with the North East.

She defeated previous North of Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll, a former Labour party member who was blocked from standing for the the party for the new North East Mayor role. He instead stood as an independent.

The overall result was revealed in Sunderland at the regional count in the Silksworth Tennis Centre.

Labour polled the most results in Northumberland, with Mr Driscoll taking second and the Conservatives third.

Northumberland results. C/o Daniel Holland.

The North East Mayor has powers to help drive forward the areas of Sunderland, Newcastle, South Tyneside, North Tyneside, Gateshead, Northumberland and County Durham.

Full results