Labour raises concerns over scrutiny of Northumberland County Council's cabinet decisions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The way in which Northumberland County Council’s decisions were scrutinised by councillors came in for criticism in the Max Caller report.

Following the report’s publication in the summer of 2022, changes were brought in so that scrutiny committees looked at more relevant issues to local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Committees also now review decisions taken by the council’s cabinet after the event. Previously, committees did so in the lead-up to cabinet meetings.

Northumberland County Council Headquarters at County Hall, Morpeth. Photo: NCJ Media.

It was felt by councillors and legal officers that the new method of scrutiny would have more of an impact.

However, at a meeting of the corporate services and economic growth scrutiny committee, opposition councillors criticised the new way of working over a report set to go to cabinet around housing regeneration.

Cllr Alex Wallace said: “The report will go to cabinet, but I’m not on the cabinet, so I don’t know what you’re talking about – I don’t know what the report is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m concerned because it is something we councillors generally feel – information is not being shared with all 67 members.”

Officers explained that the cabinet report would be available online a week before the meeting. Cabinet meetings are also open to the public and are streamed live via the council’s YouTube channel.

However, Cllr Lynne Grimshaw added: “I get my colleague’s point, it’s not balanced. We’re getting these papers but we’re a scrutiny committee, and we should be scrutinising these matters in depth, asking any questions we might feel we need to ask prior to it going to cabinet.

“There are things flying through that are decided before we even get to have a look at it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative councillor Nick Oliver defended the administration.

He said: “This is the whole point of having the cabinet’s forward plan on the agenda. The information is all there, the idea that people aren’t sharing it is not accurate – it’s all on the website.