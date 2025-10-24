The leader of Northumberland Labour has said the way social housing in the county is allocated needs to be fairer to protect local people.

Cllr Scott Dickinson claimed the current system fails to take local connections into account.

There is currently high demand for social housing in the county, but Cllr Dickinson believes that the lack of a local allocation policy means people who live and work in communities all their lives are overlooked when suitable housing becomes available.

The Conservative-led administration at County Hall announced a review of the social housing system in January, with a report expected back next month.

Cllr Scott Dickinson, leader of Northumberland County Council Labour Group (Druridge Bay).

Cllr Dickinson said: “Too often, local people are being pushed to the back of the queue when it comes to social housing. I’m seeing families who have been here for generations who work locally, don’t drive and rely on being close to family and jobs losing out because the system doesn’t recognise their local connection.

“That’s not fair, and it’s not sustainable. Week in, week out, I see residents facing housing crises through no fault of their own, including Section 21 evictions and other sudden changes in circumstance that leave them without a home yet still, no weight is given to their local ties or needs.

“These are people who have done everything right, they’ve lived here their whole lives, worked locally, raised families, and supported their communities, but when they suddenly need a home, the system doesn’t take that into account.

“People shouldn’t be punished for being local.”

Cllr Dickinson accepted that those with the greatest housing need must be prioritised by the council. However, under the current system, residents are sorted into bands by their housing need, but people in those bands are treated equally with no consideration to local connections.

Coun Dickinson said rural and coastal areas, such as the Druridge Bay ward he represents, are particularly impacted. Issues such as high house prices, poor transport links and the rising number of second homes make it harder for local people to find suitable housing.

He added: “Social housing exists to support communities, not to dismantle them. We need a system that understands the realities of rural life that values local ties and keeps people close to their support networks, their families and their livelihoods.”

The Conservative administration launched a review of the social housing allocation system at the start of the year, with a major shake-up promised. Around 14,000 people are on the county’s housing register at any one time – but often, more than half are assessed as having no housing need and are adequately housed.

Among the proposals to tackle the issue is to remove these people from the register altogether. Officials say this would free up council staff to work on cases where people have a more urgent need.

The current Homefinder system currently awards additional preference to families with a strong local connection to rural areas.

The council has proposed introducing prioritisation, with the suggestion that those currently living in the parish should have priority over someone moving to be near relatives.

Cabinet member for housing Cllr Colin Horncastle said: “The Homefinder system was brought in by the Labour administration 15 years ago and that’s what we’re currently operating with – but it is not fit for purpose.”