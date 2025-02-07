The Northumberland Labour group has branded proposals from Conservative-led Northumberland County Council that will remove 60% of people from the county’s housing register as “cruel”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans, unveiled last week, would see the waiting list from social housing reduced from over 14,000 to around 5,500 by removing the lowest band of need altogether. Anyone with no local connection to Northumberland would also be removed from the list.

The council has argued that there are people on the housing register with no housing need, leading to an unrealistic picture of the county’s housing situation. However, Labour has branded the proposals “cruel” and accused the council of attempting to “manipulate” the figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the party said: “We are completely dismayed to learn that the Conservative-run Northumberland County Council plans to manipulate housing figures by removing individuals in need.

Scott Dickinson, leader of Northumberland County Council Labour group.

“Among those proposed for removal from Band 3 are applicants who need to downsize – often older individuals who no longer require a family home – as well as people leaving broken relationships and those with health conditions that prevent them from using the upstairs of their properties. All of these situations highlight essential housing needs.

“This move by the Conservative council attempts to obscure the real issues instead of addressing the housing crisis, showing a disregard for vulnerable tenants categorised into Band 3 by a service that is not fit for purpose. Many applicants struggle with navigating a system that is no longer effective, but this desperate action is not the solution to the problem.

“Everyone has the right to apply for a house, we are really concerned about the mental health of those people who will read this and believe they don’t matter to the council and that nobody cares about their situation. We do and will always stand up for local people and put them first. Everyone will know someone on band 3 that knows this is wrong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals were unveiled at last week’s meeting of the council’s Communities and Place Scrutiny Committee. Before being implemented, the council will carry out a public consultation with stakeholders.

It comes amid an ongoing row over the county’s new housing target imposed by central Government. The Tories are concerned over the increase from 549 to 1,649 new homes a year, while Labour argue that an average of more than 1,500 homes have been built per year since 2017 and that new housing is needed to address the area’s “housing crisis”.

Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson said: “These are real lives and real needs, and politicians should not be so cruel in their proposals to cut people from these lists in a desperate attempt to make things look better.”

“In the upcoming election, residents have the opportunity to elect a leader who understands social housing and is committed to addressing the issues rather than continuing with the same Conservative leadership that believes it’s acceptable to cleanse groups of people from the list to improve statistics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have well-designed plans in place to address this situation if we win the council in May. I have already met with social landlords to discuss a variety of ideas, which have been positively received.”

Responding to Labour comments, the deputy leader of the council Coun Richard Wearmouth defended the council’s position.

He said: “The changes to the housing register are entirely focused on ensuring Northumberland residents help people who need our help the most – those at risk of homelessness, who are in genuine hardship or whose circumstances have changed, such as often elderly residents who are suddenly struggling to cope at home.

“At any one time that is a relatively small number of people in Northumberland, but that is where the Conservative administration want our housing officers to focus their attention. The housing numbers currently include thousands of people who are adequately housed and do not need alternative housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That they are on the list at all is a quirk of the current system, which simply adds anyone who asks for a council house on the list. That number which in no way reflects housing need has subsequently been used by people like Coun Dickinson to create a bogus justification for concreting over the Northumberland green belt and countryside.

“Our Conservative-run council wont allow that manipulation on our watch. We are determined that we help Northumberland residents where they are in genuine need.

“That is why we are building new dementia friendly homes, homes for adults and children with complex needs, new assisted living housing and if re-elected on May 1 that is exactly what we will keep doing. We do not support the Labour government’s house builders charter to build anything anywhere and to hell with the consequences on our communities and those services on which they depend.”