The leader of Northumberland Labour has criticised the Conservative-led administration at the county council of misleading the public over council funding.

Cllr Scott Dickinson called on the Tories to be ‘honest’ with residents after senior Conservative councillors said the amount they had received from Government was less than expected.

The council saw an increase of more than £20m in funding, while schools are set to receive an additional £24.6m.

It comes as tensions rise between the two parties ahead of local elections in May.

Council leader Glen Sanderson and Labour leader Scott Dickinson.

Council leader Glen Sanderson claimed his administration had been hopeful of cutting council tax if the settlement from Government had been larger. However, Cllr Dickinson pointed out that further rises had already been pencilled in as part of last year’s budget.

The 2024/25 budget states that the council’s medium term financial plan included a 2.99% increase in council tax in 2025/26, as well as 1.99% per year until 2028. The budget also showed that the council expected to receive £170m in this year’s settlement from Government, rather than the £190m they received in reality.

Cllr Dickinson said: “This is seriously desperate from the Conservatives at County Hall. I urge them not to mislead residents any further and to refrain from damaging the reputation of the Council and the dedicated staff who work there.

“The Conservatives should be honest with the people of Northumberland, their budget always predicted raises in council tax. This is not something that has been brought about by the new funding settlement.”

Deputy leader Cllr Richard Wearmouth said: “What Labour give with one hand, they take with the other.

“Whilst the amount of funds provided to the council has increased as it does every year the costs have rocketed. Like countless Northumberland businesses the council has huge additional costs due to the Labour Governments increase in National Insurance charges – for NCC the cost is over £4m.

“Amongst others there are £4.5m costs in extra responsibilities for waste collection and recycling, and £5.5m of additional costs associated with pay increases agreed with the unions. The government has also removed the rural services delivery grant worth £3.2m to Northumberland and given it to other councils instead.

“The net result is that the council is worse off by about £2.5m.”