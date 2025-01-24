Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There has been a major leap in development in the proposed new cinema complex project as part of the regeneration of Ashington town centre.

Working on behalf of Northumberland County Council, Advance Northumberland has secured commitment from REEL Cinemas who are delighted to be part of Portland Park Cinema development.

The project brings together significant funding from UK Government, Northumberland County Council and Advance Northumberland.

A development has been proposed for a new five screen cinema with entertainment area, restaurants, landscaping, and car parking. The cinema is to be operated by REEL Cinemas on a 25-year lease.

CGI of the proposed new cinema complex.

A previous planning application for this site was approved in 2020, however this permission has since expired and the development now proposed includes significant improvements.

Deputy leader of Northumberland County Council and cabinet member for supporting business and opportunities, Cllr Richard Wearmouth, said: “There is significant ongoing investment into Ashington, and we all want to see progress at Portland Park.

“The leisure plans would add to existing schemes like the new Northumberland College Campus in the town centre and the new rail station and development of Wansbeck Square.”

Sunil Suri, owner of REEL Cinemas said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing movie magic and a vibrant, family-friendly space to the heart of Ashington.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to Northumberland County Council and Advance Northumberland for their support and collaboration in making this vision a reality.”

This announcement follows the recent investment including the completion of the rail line which reopened to passengers for the first time in 60 years and the £36million transformation of Ashington town centre gathering pace, with major works to demolish Wansbeck Square underway.