Key document to aid planning process in Longframlington is adopted

Longframlington.

The Longframlington Neighbourhood Plan will form a key part of the planning process for this area and be part of the statutory development plan for Northumberland.

This means that future planning decisions in the parish will be made in line with policies in them, unless ‘material’ considerations indicate otherwise.

The plan was prepared by Longframlington Parish Council supported by Northumberland County Council’s neighbourhood planning team.

It focuses on a range of planning issues identified by the local community. These include: protection of the settlement boundary, housing development suitable for the parish, support and protection for local facilities and recreation areas, and conservation of the environment.

A referendum held in the parish returned a majority vote (94%) in favour of using the Plan to make decisions on planning applications.

It was officially adopted, or ‘made’, at a meeting of Northumberland County Council’s cabinet this week.

Rob Murfin, executive director of planning and economy at Northumberland County Council said: “This neighbourhood plan is testament to the hard work of some dedicated people in this community, and I am very pleased to see it come into effect.

"The issues raised and the solutions developed clearly resonate with the residents of Longframlington. The county council will use this new neighbourhood plan as a key element in decision making from today onwards.”