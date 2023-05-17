News you can trust since 1854
The new Mayor of Berwick-upon-Tweed has welcomed the chance to serve the town once again in the civic role.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 17th May 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 11:25 BST
The new mayor of Berwick-upon-Tweed, Coun John Robertson.
Speaking in advance of the Annual Town Meeting, Coun John Robertson said: “It’s an honour to be part of the council and to be able to move forward with the plans for the future of Berwick.

“In the next three years we’ll see a new Maltings Theatre and a new hospital to go alongside the new leisure centre, and I’m really optimistic about the impact those changes will have.

“I’m also pleased at the impact our team of Town Wardens are making in the town. Along with tackling the maintenance of our benches, play parks, street furniture and floral displays, we’re making plans to consider other areas of green space throughout the town and how we adapt them to better meet the needs of both our community and wildlife.”

He welcomed the election of Coun Paul Jackson, a relatively recent member of the council, as his Deputy Mayor. He also expressed his gratitude for the service of Anne Forbes, who was mayor for two years during the Covid-19 pandemic, Robert Bruce, who previously served as Deputy Mayor, and Anne Williams, who have all stood down as councillors.

“As a voluntary post, being a town councillor can be challenging and we thank all three members for their service and commitment,” Coun Robertson added.

