The new operator of Northumberland’s leisure services has confirmed that some jobs could be at risk under planned changes currently being consulted on.

Places for People, which took over management of Northumberland County Council’s leisure sites in April, claimed the consultation was aimed at improving services for customers. However, it admitted that some roles “may be at risk” under the changes.

The social enterprise took over from Active Northumberland, the charity which had run services in the county for the previous nine years and has since been wound up. Places for People Leisure Management operates more than 100 sites on behalf of 33 local authorities across the country.

Northumberland County Council declined to issue any statement to add to what Places Leisure said. However, the move has been criticised by opposition councillors.

Northumberland Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson pointed out his party had raised concerns before the change in management was first announced last year.

Coun Dickinson said: “During the process of procurement, we raised concerns and queries related to the changes the Conservatives were proposing with leisure services in Northumberland. There was always a risk moving away from a charity to a company.

“Northumberland Labour are committed to improving leisure, health and well-being activities in Northumberland if we win the election in May. We hope that an agreement can be reached to ensure the level of service meets the needs and demands of Northumbrians.”

A Places Leisure spokesperson said: “There is a consultation underway with a number of our colleagues in Northumberland leisure centres that is aimed, ultimately, at improving the service we provide to our customers. At this stage, it is a consultation only so there are no firm plans.

“A number of colleagues are involved in this process and our client, Northumberland County Council, is aware of the proposals. We know this will be unsettling for our colleagues, and it is not a decision we’ve taken lightly.

“As part of the consultation, some roles may be at risk, however we’re also proposing to create nineteen new roles that will be ring-fenced for those colleagues whose roles may be at risk.

“The consultation period is a vital part of a process in these circumstances and the insights from our colleagues will support the services we can offer from our Northumberland centres in the future.

“To reiterate, the service we provide to our communities and the safety of our customers and colleagues remain our key priorities and these proposals do not impact on opening hours.”

Independent councillor Georgina Hill criticised the potential redundancies. The Berwick East councillor said: “Northumberland County Council have invested over £20million in Berwick leisure centre which has gone from strength to strength with gym membership doubling since the opening of the new centre.

“The staff are absolutely critical to this success and are now facing this mean, short-sighting cost saving measure. It will result in a much poorer customer experience. Places Leisure need to reconsider this or the county council needs to look for a new management company.”

Northumberland County Council’s Conservative leader Coun Glen Sanderson said he believed service levels would not be affected.

He said: “What we have done is ensure that the provision of leisure is of the best quality and that is why we picked Places for People. If they need to do any reorganising, it is their business.

“It is nothing to do with the county council, other than we want to make sure people’s livelihoods are protected and the services are kept top quality. We are very proud that our leisure centres are being so much more used now – our leisure portfolio is the envy of other local authorities.

“It is their business, literally, to sort out how they want to arrange themselves.”