Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A £900,000 restoration project is set to begin on one of the North East’s most iconic landmarks.

St Mary’s Lighthouse, between Seaton Sluice and Whitley Bay, will undergo some much-needed repair and redecoration, restoring it to its former glory.

The historic building is Grade II listed, and the programme of works need to be carried out carefully and in consultation with conservation and planning officers to avoid disrupting the ecology and wildlife on the island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lighthouse and island will close to visitors from Monday, June 24 until mid-September to allow work to take place safely and quickly.

St Mary's Lighthouse on St Mary's Island. Picture by Jane Coltman

The causeway will close on June 24 and re-open towards the end of July.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the coastline and rockpools around the island at low tide during the school holiday. The causeway will then close for two weeks in September as the work draws to a close. This is to allow construction vehicles safe access to and from the island.

John Sparkes, North Tyneside Council’s director of regeneration and economic development, said: “I’m delighted that work will be begin on St Mary’s Lighthouse. It’s one of our most popular attractions, with more than 70,000 people visiting it every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has sentimental meaning for many in the region, and this investment is crucial to preserve the lighthouse for future generations.

“The lighthouse, keeper’s cottages and visitor centre will be re-painted, and any repair work carried out sensitively.

“The lighthouse is a listed building, and a vital hub for marine conservation. We’re working closely with community organisations and residents to make sure the work has minimal impact on the nature reserve and buildings.”

North Tyneside Council is spending £883,860 on the project.

Work includes repainting the lighthouse, keeper’s cottages and visitor centre, as well as general repairs and fixing stonework.

Windows and drainage will also be repaired and replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lighthouse was built and completed in 1898 and first lit on August 31 that year. It was later decommissioned in 1984 and Grade II listed in 2012.