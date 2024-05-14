Investigation works to get underway soon on landslip near Morpeth
An emergency closure will be needed to allow investigation and appraisal of the road embankment to check for further deterioration that could affect the safe use of the road.
The B6343 Mitford Road has been under three-way traffic light control for over six months due to the failure of the River Wansbeck embankment, which supports the road.
Storm Babet exacerbated issues and led to extensive damage, and a risk to the road if they are not dealt with.
Northumberland County Council teams are now preparing a scheme to repair the slip that will allow the road to be returned to full operation. Engineers are investigating the causes and possible solutions, while examining ways to accelerate progress.
The next step is for ground investigation work on site. These works will start as early as next Monday (May 20) as a result of the Environment Agency’s prompt processing and issuing of the necessary permit.
These investigation works will be carried out by drilling rigs, which means the road will have to be closed to vehicles for up to two weeks.
However, pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will still be able to pass and engineers will look to reduce the duration of the works as far as possible.
County Council leader and local member for the area, Coun Glen Sanderson, said: “We’re pleased to have found a way ahead to start tackling this landslip in the coming days and thank the Environment Agency for their support.
“While we will have to close the road to motor vehicles for a number of days, it will allow us to carry out this crucial ground investigation work.
“It’s being treated as a priority, which is why we need to find out exactly what is happening so we can design an engineering solution to get the road open once and for all as quickly as we can.”
