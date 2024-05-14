Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ground investigation works will get underway soon as engineers prepare to tackle a landslip near Morpeth.

An emergency closure will be needed to allow investigation and appraisal of the road embankment to check for further deterioration that could affect the safe use of the road.

The B6343 Mitford Road has been under three-way traffic light control for over six months due to the failure of the River Wansbeck embankment, which supports the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Babet exacerbated issues and led to extensive damage, and a risk to the road if they are not dealt with.

An emergency closure will be needed to allow investigation and appraisal of the road embankment to check for further deterioration that could affect the safe use of the road.

Northumberland County Council teams are now preparing a scheme to repair the slip that will allow the road to be returned to full operation. Engineers are investigating the causes and possible solutions, while examining ways to accelerate progress.

The next step is for ground investigation work on site. These works will start as early as next Monday (May 20) as a result of the Environment Agency’s prompt processing and issuing of the necessary permit.

These investigation works will be carried out by drilling rigs, which means the road will have to be closed to vehicles for up to two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will still be able to pass and engineers will look to reduce the duration of the works as far as possible.

County Council leader and local member for the area, Coun Glen Sanderson, said: “We’re pleased to have found a way ahead to start tackling this landslip in the coming days and thank the Environment Agency for their support.

“While we will have to close the road to motor vehicles for a number of days, it will allow us to carry out this crucial ground investigation work.