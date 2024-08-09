Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Further internal works at an historic building in Morpeth – which is changing from law firm offices into five ‘Airbnb type apartments’ – have been approved.

The Listed Building Consent application for 15 Bridge Street has received the green light from Northumberland County Council planning officers under delegated powers.

The large building at 15 Bridge Street was a town house when it was first built hundreds of years ago, but it was then used by Brumell and Sample as its base until it was put on the market in 2022.

After the property was sold, although the first bid by Alex Swinney to convert it into apartments was turned down by the council, a new application with alterations was approved in November last year.

The former Brumell and Sample office building in Bridge Street, Morpeth, pictured in July last year. Picture by Google.

The latest proposal is in addition to the conversion works, which are currently on-going.

The application in full states: ‘Listed Building Consent for relocation of some internal walls to avoid clashes with existing fire places. Provision of membrane damp proofing to basement and specific ground floor walls. Replacement of window EX-S-W19 with like-for-like window. Services layouts for radiators, lighting and extract ventilation.’

The planning officer report includes the following: “Amended details have been provided by the applicant which restricts the damp proofing to basement level only.

“Built Heritage accept the need for damp proofing within this level, noting that being below ground the walls cannot ‘breathe’ as the upper levels can.

“The proposed replacement window within the east facing side elevation of the application building is considered acceptable, with supporting information demonstrating that the window is dated to the 20th Century and is constructed from softwood with rubber draft seals.”