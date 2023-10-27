Watch more of our videos on Shots!

FixMyStreet was launched in May, and allows residents to photograph, locate and highlight issues using their phone.

Faulty streetlights, abandoned vehicles and flytipping can be reported by going to nland.cc/fix on a mobile phone, computer, tablet or by using the council’s website.

The reports are then assessed by officers and allocated for action. The system is aimed at improving communication with residents, helping to reduce duplicate reports on the same issue and even speed up responses by giving staff a precise location of where the problem is.

Northumberland County Council Headquarters at County Hall, Morpeth. Photo: NCJ Media.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for highways at Northumberland County Council, said: “It has been a resounding success. There were some minor teething issues but I think it’s a great improvement and something that the public have werlcomed.

“They’re using it and we know that from the figures. It’s streamlining our systems, it’s making the workforce more efficient.

“The main benefit is when somebody reports an issue, they’re getting timely updates as to when something is happening. I’m very pleased with the way things are going.”

Members were told that there had been over 20,000 reports via the system since it was launched, with 17,000 of those receiving a response.

Cllr John Riddle.