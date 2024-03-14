Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Figures from Northumberland County Council found that a third of cared for pupils have school attendance rates of less than 90%, while overall absence and the proportion of pupils described as “persistently absent” have reached record highs.

Among cared for children, overall absence increased to 10.3% while persistent absence increased to 28% – which is higher than the national average.

Other reasons for poor attendance included instability, unmet special educational needs, parental influences and friendship difficulties.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Family and Children’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee, members voiced their concern at the data despite officers stating that the issue was being looked at.

Coun Holly Waddell said: “The number one reason for poor attendance is inflexible school behaviour plans. That is something that surely could be changed.”

Coun Mark Swinburn added: “These are some of the most vulnerable children we have got in Northumberland. From my perspective, inflexible school behaviour policies should not be the number one reason our looked after children are missing school.

“The fact that we’re working on it is great and we have to work with academies too, but we shouldn’t have been doing that. To see that there has really jumped out at me this year.