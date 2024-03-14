Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were 71 complaints across 2022/23, compared to just 36 in the previous 12 months. However, it was pointed out that very few of the complaints were fully upheld.

A report presented to members of the council’s Family and Children’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee showed that just eight complaints were upheld – this is where all elements of the complaint are proven and fault is found.

A further 31 were partially upheld, which is where certain elements are proven, while 24 were not upheld – in other words, no fault was found.

Northumberland County Council's County Hall headquarters in Morpeth. Picture: NCJ Media.

Committee members were told that when complaints are either upheld or partially upheld, officers look at whether corrective action is needed and what lessons need to be learned.

Speaking at the meeting, complaints manager for children and education Karen Willis added that the council was “more open” to receiving feedback on its services. She continued: “It does look like we have had a big increase in the number of complaints, but that is not necessarily a bad thing.”

Of the 71 complaints, 20 were with regards to communication and information from the council. This was picked up by councillors who said more needed to be done to improve this.

