Important works at Curly Kews bank in Morpeth completed

By Andrew Coulson
Published 5th Sep 2025, 11:49 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 15:47 BST
Works have now been completed on Curly Kews bank in Morpeth to improve pedestrian safety.

A significantly higher kerb and new railings have been installed by Northumberland County Council and improvements made to the footpath.

At the same time, the connecting road at Woodhill Drive, which was in very poor condition, has been completely resurfaced.

Speaking about the works, councillors Richard Wearmouth and Jonathan Richardson said: “It is great to see these works completed.

From left, councillors Jonathan Richardson, Richard Wearmouth and David Bawn at Curly Kews bank.placeholder image
“We very much hope that this will significantly reduce/entirely prevent vehicle collisions with the railings on Curly Kews.

“The works on Woodhill Drive are also very welcome, the road surface was in a poor state and we have been pushing for this resurfacing for some time.

“We will continue to seek more works to our roads and footpaths across our town in the months and years ahead. Next up is Castle Close in Kirkhill, where resurfacing and footpath works are due to commence on the 22nd of September.

“We thank everyone for their patience during these improvements. We appreciate it is inconvenient when roads are closed off, but it is worth it in the long run.”

