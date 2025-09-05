Works have now been completed on Curly Kews bank in Morpeth to improve pedestrian safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A significantly higher kerb and new railings have been installed by Northumberland County Council and improvements made to the footpath.

At the same time, the connecting road at Woodhill Drive, which was in very poor condition, has been completely resurfaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the works, councillors Richard Wearmouth and Jonathan Richardson said: “It is great to see these works completed.

From left, councillors Jonathan Richardson, Richard Wearmouth and David Bawn at Curly Kews bank.

“We very much hope that this will significantly reduce/entirely prevent vehicle collisions with the railings on Curly Kews.

“The works on Woodhill Drive are also very welcome, the road surface was in a poor state and we have been pushing for this resurfacing for some time.

“We will continue to seek more works to our roads and footpaths across our town in the months and years ahead. Next up is Castle Close in Kirkhill, where resurfacing and footpath works are due to commence on the 22nd of September.

“We thank everyone for their patience during these improvements. We appreciate it is inconvenient when roads are closed off, but it is worth it in the long run.”