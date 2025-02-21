How much Northumberland residents will pay in council tax after latest rises

By James Robinson
Published 21st Feb 2025, 10:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Northumberland residents are set to face a 2.99% increase in their council tax bills from April.

The move was approved as part of the council’s latest budget, which went before members on Wednesday. The increase is the maximum allowed without going to the public for a referendum.

The adult social care precept also increased by 2%. Furthermore, the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner has already had a 7.7% increase in the police precept agreed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We’ve done the maths to work out what every resident in the county will be paying annually from April. This does not include the parish precept, which is set by town and parish councils and varies across the county.

County Hall in Morpeth.County Hall in Morpeth.
County Hall in Morpeth.

Band A

County Council: Up from £1,181.64 to £1216.97 – increase of £35.33

Adult social care precept: Up from £202.67 to £206.72 – Increase of £4.05

Police precept: Up from £121.23 to £130.56 – an increase of £9.33

Total increase: £48.71

Band B

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

County Council: Up from £1,378.58 to £1,419.80 – Increase of £41.22

Adult social care precept: Up from £236.45 to £241.18 – Increase of £4.73

Police precept: Up from £141.43 to £152.31 – an increase of £10.88

Total increase: £56.83

Band C

County Council: Up from £1,575.52 to £1622.62 – increase of £47.10

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adult social care precept: Up from £270.23 to £275.63 – up £5.40

Police precept: Up from £161.64 to £174.10 – an increase of £12.46

Total increase: £64.96

Band D

County Council: Up from £1,772.46 to £1,825.46 – increase of £53

Adult social care precept: Up from £304.01 to £310.09 – £6.08

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police precept: Up from £181.84 to £195.85 – an increase of £14.01

Total increase: £73.09

Band E

County Council: Up from £2,166.34 to £2,231.11 – increase of £64.77

Adult social care precept: Up from £371.57 to £379 – increase of £7.43

Police precept: Up from £222.25 to £239.36 – an increase of £17.11

Total increase: £89.31

Band F

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

County Council: Up from £2,560.22 to £2,636.77 – increase of £76.55

Adult social care precept: Up from £439.13 to £447.91 – an increase of £8.78

Police precept: Up from £262.66 to £282.88 – an increase of £20.22

Total increase: £105.55

Band G

County Council: Up from £2,954.10 to £3,042.43 – increase of £87.33

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adult social care precept: Up from £506.68 to £516.81 – an increase of £10.13

Police precept: Up from £303.07 to £326.41 – an increase of £23.34

Total increase: £120.80

Band H

County Council: Up from £3,544.92 to £3,650.91 – increase of £105.99

Adult social care precept: Up from £608.02 to £620.18 – an increase of £12.16

Police precept: Up from £363.68 to £391.70 – an increase of £28.02

Total increase: £146.17

Related topics:NorthumberlandCounty council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice