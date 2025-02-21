How much Northumberland residents will pay in council tax after latest rises
The move was approved as part of the council’s latest budget, which went before members on Wednesday. The increase is the maximum allowed without going to the public for a referendum.
The adult social care precept also increased by 2%. Furthermore, the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner has already had a 7.7% increase in the police precept agreed.
We’ve done the maths to work out what every resident in the county will be paying annually from April. This does not include the parish precept, which is set by town and parish councils and varies across the county.
Band A
County Council: Up from £1,181.64 to £1216.97 – increase of £35.33
Adult social care precept: Up from £202.67 to £206.72 – Increase of £4.05
Police precept: Up from £121.23 to £130.56 – an increase of £9.33
Total increase: £48.71
Band B
County Council: Up from £1,378.58 to £1,419.80 – Increase of £41.22
Adult social care precept: Up from £236.45 to £241.18 – Increase of £4.73
Police precept: Up from £141.43 to £152.31 – an increase of £10.88
Total increase: £56.83
Band C
County Council: Up from £1,575.52 to £1622.62 – increase of £47.10
Adult social care precept: Up from £270.23 to £275.63 – up £5.40
Police precept: Up from £161.64 to £174.10 – an increase of £12.46
Total increase: £64.96
Band D
County Council: Up from £1,772.46 to £1,825.46 – increase of £53
Adult social care precept: Up from £304.01 to £310.09 – £6.08
Police precept: Up from £181.84 to £195.85 – an increase of £14.01
Total increase: £73.09
Band E
County Council: Up from £2,166.34 to £2,231.11 – increase of £64.77
Adult social care precept: Up from £371.57 to £379 – increase of £7.43
Police precept: Up from £222.25 to £239.36 – an increase of £17.11
Total increase: £89.31
Band F
County Council: Up from £2,560.22 to £2,636.77 – increase of £76.55
Adult social care precept: Up from £439.13 to £447.91 – an increase of £8.78
Police precept: Up from £262.66 to £282.88 – an increase of £20.22
Total increase: £105.55
Band G
County Council: Up from £2,954.10 to £3,042.43 – increase of £87.33
Adult social care precept: Up from £506.68 to £516.81 – an increase of £10.13
Police precept: Up from £303.07 to £326.41 – an increase of £23.34
Total increase: £120.80
Band H
County Council: Up from £3,544.92 to £3,650.91 – increase of £105.99
Adult social care precept: Up from £608.02 to £620.18 – an increase of £12.16
Police precept: Up from £363.68 to £391.70 – an increase of £28.02
Total increase: £146.17
