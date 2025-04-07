Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following a number of confirmed cases of bird flu (avian influenza) in Durham and Yorkshire, the government has brought in new protection measures for poultry and captive birds in Northumberland.

This means that from today (Monday, April 7), it is now a legal requirement for all bird keepers across the county to keep their birds housed – whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock.

This is in addition to existing requirements for strict biosecurity measures to be put in place to help limit the spread of the disease and keep flocks safe, which includes regularly cleaning and disinfecting equipment, clothing and vehicles when entering or exiting sites and limiting access to non-essential workers or visitors.

Although the UK Health Security Agency has confirmed the risk to public health is very low, it is a highly contagious virus that can rapidly spread between wild birds and commercial flocks with devastating consequences.

A spokesperson for Northumberland County Council said: “Wild birds migrating to the UK from mainland Europe can carry the disease and where wild birds are allowed to mix with domestic poultry, this can lead to the disease spreading to captive birds.

“Unfortunately, last week there were confirmed cases of avian influenza in commercial flocks in Durham.

“It is really important, now more than ever, that all bird keepers adhere to the rules and maintain strict biosecurity on their premises to help keep their flocks safe. Please remain vigilant for any signs of disease and if you suspect an outbreak in your flock, please contact DEFRA immediately.”

If you keep captive birds such as poultry, including as pets, and you suspect avian influenza, you must report this to DEFRA on 0300 0200301.

Full guidance covering biosecurity requirements and other useful information about avian influenza, including the main clinical signs to look out for, can be found at www.gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu

There may be dead or sick wild birds in both inland and coastal areas. Members of the public are being asked not to touch them, but to report their location to DEFRA via www.gov.uk/guidance/report-dead-wild-birds

You can also report dead wild birds by phone on 03459 335577 – they may be collected and tested for bird flu or other cause of death, not all dead wild birds will be collected.