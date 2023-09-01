An application seeking outline permission for four principal occupancy homes at Elford Paddock, near Seahouses, has been submitted.

Ben Robinson, whose family own the neighbouring Elford Caravan Park and its associated buildings, wants to build two sets of semi-detached houses.

A report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘The proposal would provide a sustainable form of development that would provide much needed principal residence homes.

‘The principle of expanding Elford Caravan Site into the field has also been explored and the principle of development would be acceptable under current policy.

‘This does not form part of this proposal as the applicant believes residential development is a better use of the land and wants to build a home of his own.

‘However, the possibility of expanding the caravan park does give weight to the general principle of development on this land and shows potential alternative development to principal occupancy residential dwellings.’

The report adds that the visual impact of the development would be minimal.

There have been 14 letters of support for the scheme.

William Robinson, owner of Elford Caravan Park, states: “I believe the proposal will be good for the community and bring much needed houses that can't be used for holiday homes. The houses will not impact the caravan site and will fit in with the farm and existing buildings.”

William Watson-Armstrong adds: “As the owner of the adjacent farmland, grain store, and stockyards, as well as the owner of the access road mentioned in the application, I believe this development would complement Elford and the surrounding area.

“We desperately need more housing in the local area, and this development will help to deliver that.”

Beadnell Parish Council has also given its backing.

However, there have also been 10 letters of objection with the road access the main concern.

Mr and Mrs Peter Bernard of Elford Farm Cottages state: “The proposed access road to the site is completely inadequate and inappropriate for this purpose. The road is in a very poor state of repair (which could of course be improved) but more importantly, it is only a single vehicle width and there is no provision for passing.”