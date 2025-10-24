A former middle school building that has stood empty for almost a decade is set to be redeveloped into housing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors have given the green light to plans to convert the former Duke’s Middle School in Alnwick into 13 apartments, as well as 46 homes on the adjoining school site.

The plans were submitted by Northumberland Estates, the Duke of Northumberland’s property arm. The middle school, which is Grade-II listed and dates back to 1904, closed in 2016 and has since fallen into disrepair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A previous planning application on the site was granted in 2021, but that permission has since lapsed.

A CGI image of how the new development will look. Photo: Northumberland Estates.

There were some objection from local residents at a meeting of the the council’s north planning committee.

Alan Waton said the plans represented “inappropriate development in the wrong place and for no good reason”.

Planning consultant Peter Biggers, on behalf of Alnwick Town Council. He said: “This development does not comply with the aspirations and policies of the Alnwick and Denwick Neighbourhood Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It should be refused. It is contrary to the policy, and no material considerations exist to justify an exception.”

The neighbourhood plan identifies the site for a mix of housing and residential space. However, the southern section of the site is designated for green space.

In contrast, Northumberland Estate’s proposals seek to build housing on the southern section and have a green space between the new homes and the redeveloped middle school.

The company’s development planner Guy Munden said: “The property is an important historical asset for the town, but has been vacant since 2016. It is falling into a state of disrepair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The building has been empty for almost 10 years. It will deteriorate further unless it is brought back into use.

“The site will have a wide range of new houses including apartment, three, four and five bedroom homes and bungalows, and of course affordable housing. If this development doesn’t come forward, what alternative is there?

“There is no viable alternative to preserve the building. The current site is inaccessible to the public and, if this is not approved, will remain so for safety reasons.

“This application brings substantial benefits and opportunities. It is the best outcome for the long-term use of the site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six of the properties on the development would be designated as affordable housing.

Cllr Trevor Thorne, proposing approval of the plans, said: “I do think it respects what the neighbourhood plan is trying to achieve.

“The open space isn’t in exactly the same position as the neighbourhood plan would like, but flipping it to in front of the building sets off that listed building and protects that view.

“It creates a vista. This is a real open space that can be used by everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re bringing this lovely old gem of a building into use. It’s been deteriorating since the school was closed – I dread to think of the harm that has been done in that time.”

Cllr Martin Swinbank added: “There will be thousands of people who have been pupils at that school who still have fond memories of being there and know the building very well. We do need to find a future use for this building.

“It has been nine years. We do need more affordable homes and we will get six from this, that’s six more than we have at the moment.”

However, Cllr Georgina Hill felt the housing did not meet the criteria for the “special circumstances” needed to justify building on the green space.

The plans were voted through by four votes to two.