The expansion of a housing development in Ashington has been given the green light by Northumberland County Council.

A reserved matters application for appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the erection of 56 new homes, as well as garages and car parking, by Persimmon Homes was recently approved by planners a County Hall under delegated powers.

Outline planning permission for the whole Woodhorn Meadows project, of up to 600 homes, was granted in 2018 and residents are already living in earlier phases of the estate – located to the east of Wansbeck General Hospital.

The latest planning application that has been approved relates to Woodhorn Meadows phase D and will consist of a mix of four-bedroom (47) and five-bedroom (nine) properties.

The approved planning application relates to the Woodhorn Meadows estate. Picture by Google.

The report by planning officers includes the following: “The proposed housing mix of 47 four-bedroom properties and nine five-bedroom properties is considered acceptable by the local planning authority, recognising that two and three-bedroom homes have been provided within earlier phases of the wider development.

“The applicant’s supporting statement outlines that phases D and E of the development are to be focused upon more executive, larger housing.

“Consultation was undertaken with the local authority’s housing enablers team who raised no objection, recognising the required level of affordable housing on site is to be provided within other phases.

“Whilst the proposed layout and orientation of certain properties ensures that overlooking of neighbouring rear gardens would occur, there are no instances where this would be considered overly significant that it would justify amendments to the layout of the scheme, nor would there be instances where significant overshadowing or outlook impacts would arise.”