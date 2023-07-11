The origins of the row date back to 2007, when Bellway Homes was given permission to build 172 new homes along with a commercial development at the former site of St Mary’s Hospital near the village of Stannington.

As part of that application, the developer had agreed to provide playing fields and associated facilities – including a replacement pavilion.

However, according to Bellway and Northumberland County Council, “circumstances have changed” since 2007 and there has been no identified need for a pavilion. In light of this, Bellway submitted two new applications that would see the previous condition related to the playing fields removed at a loss of 1.7 hectares of playing pitches.

Coun Richard Wearmouth.

In mitigation, the developer pledged £240,566 for the loss of the pitches and an additional £45,447 to pay for alternative pavilion provision. However, residents were not satisfied with the bargain.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting of the Castle Morpeth Local Area Committee, Neil Turnbulll, vice chairman of the residents association at St Mary’s Park, slammed Bellway for the way they had left the site.

He said: “The damage inflicted on the pitches amounts to an act of vandalism that the residents have been forced to live with for the last 10 years.

“They have had waste dumped on them. They are strewn with glass and rubble. It is an insult to residents.

“It is disrespectful to both the county council and this community to ignore the original planning application.”

Mr Turnbull also pointed out that Bellway paid out £100,000 to regional environmental charities after dumping waste soil – containing wood, metal, wire cables, rubber, plastic and vehicle tyres – at St Mary’s Park earlier this year. His words at the meeting were greeted by a round of applause from a large group of fellow residents who were in attendance.

Defending the company, a spokesman for Bellway said there would be a lack of users for the proposed pavilion and added that the proposals were “the most suitable course of action”. Council officers had recommended the plans for approval, believing it to be a “good compromise”.

However, councillors on the committee disagreed. It was felt that leaving the heaps of rubbish was unacceptable, even though it had become home to new species.

Local ward councillor Lyle Darwin said: “Residents aren’t getting what was promised.”

The deputy leader of the council, Coun Richard Wearmouth, called on the company to show backbone.

He said: “What a mess this is. What an absolute mess. People aren’t happy with what is being proposed.

“Maybe what they were promised wasn’t achievable and they’ve been promised a fairytale.

“It is totally ridiculous. They should be able to go and enjoy the space. It is for Bellway to do away with this mess that they have created. Have some backbone and stand by what you’ve done.

“I think it’s a beautiful estate and I think Bellway is a good developer in this county, but they need to work to keep that reputation.”