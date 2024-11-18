Housing bid in Newton-by-the-Sea poised for approval despite concerns
An application by Form Properties to build four new homes on land south of Kareith Drive in Newton-by-the-Sea is due to be determined by the North Northumberland planning committee on Thursday.
A pair of three bedroom homes and two four bedroom homes are proposed at the High Newton site.
A report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘The site is currently an ungrazed pastoral paddock, largely overgrown, that has had a series of timber and brick built outbuildings constructed that were used during the operation of the paddock. It is a contained parcel of land that would create a modest infill development within the village.’
The proposal has attracted six objections, with the application referred to committee members due to concerns raised by Newton-by-the-Sea Parish Council.
Its objection states: ‘It is well known and established fact that there is a shortage of affordable homes to buy or rent in this area.
‘The housing proposed in this development is clearly expensive executive type housing which cannot be classed as affordable nor accessible to first time buyers.’
It adds: ‘We see this proposed new development as being unsatisfactory encroachment into open land and an unacceptable extension of the existing village settlement boundary.’
Approval is recommended subject to a legal agreement to secure primacy occupancy. Nearly half the properties in the parish (49.7%) are second or holiday homes.
Planner James Hudson adds: ‘The principle of development in this instance would be acceptable and the construction of four dwellings would be considered a proportionate level of development, located on land adjoining the settlement.’
