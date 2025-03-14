Plans for a new development of 59 homes on former industrial land in Coldstream have been withdrawn – but a revised application is expected soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland-based Sincera Retail Solutions Ltd aims to redevelop the old Rutherfords yard on Duns Road and a planning bid to Scottish Borders Council (SBC) was submitted last summer.

Deemed a ‘major housing development’, the plan is to redevelop the land to provide 36 flats and 23 dwelling houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development proposal comes after SBC recently declared a housing emergency due to a shortage of affordable homes in the region.

The application was marked ‘withdrawn’ on the council’s planning portal this week. But a new agent for the developer intends to resubmit a new application.

But the application raised a number of objections from residents locally over inadequate access, increased traffic, tree removal, inadequate public consultation, legal issues and poor design.

The application was marked ‘withdrawn’ on the council’s planning portal this week.

But a new agent for the developer, the Edinburgh-based Pegasus Group, intends to resubmit a new application, pledging “meaningful engagement” with the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Pegasus spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a Proposal of Application Notice will be submitted imminently to support a new planning application for the erection of residential units comprising of flats and dwelling-houses on site.

“We intend to carry out meaningful engagement with the local community and the community council.”

One objector to the original application stated: “The scale of the proposal is ill conceived, wholly inappropriate for the village of Coldstream and fails to take account of site constraints and opportunities.

“Works undertaken at the site are unlawful and have significantly altered the site characteristics and existing bio-diversity resource baseline.”

The site lies in the centre of Coldstream and covers an area of two acres.