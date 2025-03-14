Housing application in Coldstream withdrawn but new bid pending
Northumberland-based Sincera Retail Solutions Ltd aims to redevelop the old Rutherfords yard on Duns Road and a planning bid to Scottish Borders Council (SBC) was submitted last summer.
Deemed a ‘major housing development’, the plan is to redevelop the land to provide 36 flats and 23 dwelling houses.
The development proposal comes after SBC recently declared a housing emergency due to a shortage of affordable homes in the region.
But the application raised a number of objections from residents locally over inadequate access, increased traffic, tree removal, inadequate public consultation, legal issues and poor design.
The application was marked ‘withdrawn’ on the council’s planning portal this week.
But a new agent for the developer, the Edinburgh-based Pegasus Group, intends to resubmit a new application, pledging “meaningful engagement” with the community.
A Pegasus spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a Proposal of Application Notice will be submitted imminently to support a new planning application for the erection of residential units comprising of flats and dwelling-houses on site.
“We intend to carry out meaningful engagement with the local community and the community council.”
One objector to the original application stated: “The scale of the proposal is ill conceived, wholly inappropriate for the village of Coldstream and fails to take account of site constraints and opportunities.
“Works undertaken at the site are unlawful and have significantly altered the site characteristics and existing bio-diversity resource baseline.”
The site lies in the centre of Coldstream and covers an area of two acres.