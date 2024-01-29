Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hotel worker Danielle Lant, 26, from Jesmond, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to a drink driving charge at Berwick Magistrates’ Court.

She provided a positive test of 94mg alc in 100ml blood after crashing on the A1 northbound near Alnwick on June 18. The legal limit is 80mg.

The court heard she was taken by surprise when a hare ran on to the road in front of her. She swerved but suffered a puncture and collided with the central reservation. No other vehicle was involved.

Berwick police station and magistrates' court.

“She had been out the previous evening and thought she was fine to drive,” said Ian O’Rourke in mitigation. “There was a collision but there is no evidence of a bad standard of driving. It’s a salutary lesson that if you drink the night before you can be over the limit the following morning.”