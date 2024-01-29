Alnwick community centre is one of the PlayZone sites.

Plans for the outdoor spaces – often referred to as Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) – were first confirmed by the council in 2021.

The PlayZones would be designed to be used for a range of sports and physical activities for people of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £1.2m project would see pitches built across the county, with 75% of the cost covered by the Football Foundation.

Phase one sites include Alnwick community centre; Amble Welfare; Newbiggin MUGA ; Westlea Football Field, Bedlington; and Hirst Park, Ashington.

Speaking at Thursday’s meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Committee, County Sports Development Manager Kathie Keady outlined how the project would help tackle inequalities.

It was stressed that, despite the name, the sites would be open to people of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “PlayZones will have a massive impact on people in our communities. It is a really exciting project for Northumberland.

“In terms of inequalities, this impacts massively. We’re targeting people who are currently inactive and our priority groups in areas of deprivation where incomes are low.

“Our target groups are low socio-economic, women and girls, disabled people and those with long-term health conditions.”

Ms Keady said that nationally, work had begun on the first PlayZones and that she hoped that the rest would follow quickly. She did acknowledge that it had been a “long process”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PlayZones will be community-led and maintained, with activities suggested including football, hockey and boot camps. Announcing its investment last year, the council said: “Northumberland’s PlayZones will be open for community use day and night, all year round, providing a safe and inclusive recreational space for everyone.

“By targeting priority groups, the project aims to reduce inequalities in participation while embedding behaviour change that will lead to improved and sustained physical activity habits.”

Cllr Martin Swinbank said: “It’s disappointing that it has taken this much time, but I’m hopeful that we can move into the delivery phase very soon.”