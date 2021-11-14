Hopes raised of funding for refurbishment of public toilets in Alnwick and Alnmouth

Alnmouth public toilets.

The indication was given to members of Alnmouth Parish Council by Cllr Gordon Castle, although the funding and finer details are still to be agreed by Northumberland County Council.

Cllr Castle, local ward member, said: “There’s a £1 million scheme covering the county being put to cabinet which does include Alnmouth.

"All I can say is that Alnmouth is one of the schemes going forward and Alnwick has two, the one at The Shambles and the one near the Playhouse.

"I am pretty confident but it’s not gone through cabinet yet. However, I would be surprised and disappointed if something went wrong.”

Cllr Shaun Whyte, parish council chairman, said it was ‘encouraging’ news.

The parish council has been calling for the Marine Road conveniences to be revamped for some time having received complaints from the public even though they are the county council’s responsibility.

The county council has previously signalled plans for a £1million revamp of public toilets over the next two years in its budget.

The cabinet is meeting on Thursday, November 18 to discuss its budget plans for 2022/23.

Works have already taken place on public toilets in the key locations of Bamburgh and Seahouses, although work to refurbish the facilities at Holy Island ground to a halt earlier this year.

The council has already had surveys done of all of the toilets to understand what the maintenance requirements are in terms of the fabric of the building, the decor and any damage to appliances.

