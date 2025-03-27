Hopes raised of county-wide kerbside glass collection in Northumberland
A trial was originally launched in 2020, covering around 4,000 homes in Morpeth, Bedlington, Hexham and Alnwick. In 2021, the scheme was extended to an additional 800 homes.
However, rolling out the service county-wide has proved expensive due to the sheer size of Northumberland.
The Government is expected to provide additional funding, having decreed that all councils must collect glass from the kerbside by March 31, 2026.
Cllr Colin Horncastle said: “The trial was launched in 2020 to gather data to help design the new recycling services in Northumberland. The Government had originally indicated that the new burdens funding would be made available in 2023/24 – but this was subject to a number of delays.
“The funding has now been confirmed for 2026/27, which is when the council plan to start the rollout of kerbside glass collection in Northumberland.”
Cllr Derek Kennedy, Hexham West, pointed out: “That was started five years ago and very little has been actually done.
“We can blame the Government, but where is the political will for this? This has gone on for years.
“Why has it taken that time to do a pilot and not roll something out. It is obvious to do the right thing and recycle glass.”
Cllr Horncastle replied: “The trial has been going on for quite a while and we have been gathering information. To say nothing has been done is totally wrong.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.