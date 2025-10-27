There is concern that a long-standing tradition in a Northumberland town could be consigned to the history books over rising costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual New Year’s Day Wheelbarrow Race in Ponteland, had been cancelled by organisers Ponteland 41 Club, but there is hope it will take place after all.

The race, which dates back to the 14th century, sees thousands of people turn out each year as competitors battle it out through the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland County Council requires a certified traffic management company to be brought in for such events due to road closures.

The future of the Ponteland wheelbarrow race is currently uncertain. Photo: NCJ Media.

Cllr Michaela Horncastle, who represents the Ponteland South with Heddon ward, has been working closely with the council to find a solution.

She said: “I got word that it was cancelled so I met with the Ponteland 41 Club and they had determined that it wasn’t going to go ahead. We can’t have these kind of things cancelled.

“I’ve been speaking to residents and businesses and everyone in Ponteland is keen to support it. The community are really supportive of events like this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve also secured a £500 grant from Ponteland Town Council. The decision is now with the county council.

“You can’t just cancel events like this and expect people not to react. Everyone has been so upset about it.”

A spokesman for Ponteland 41 Club said: “Right now the Race is still under review and safety and general management matters are currently still being addressed. It may be another 2 – 3 weeks yet before any final decisions can be made.”

The county council has said it is working with Cllr Horncastle and the club to ensure the event takes place. However, it looks likely that an alternative route will be taken for the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current route is a circular course that begins and ends at the Blackbird Pub.

A spokesman for the local authority said: “We know the great tradition of this event and how popular it is with the local community. Working alongside the local county councillor Michaela Horncastle, we have led positive discussions with event organisers around an alternative location to hold the race to ensure the event can take place as it has done for many years.

“Although no road closure application has yet been received, we have liaised with the event organiser to ensure everything is received in ample time – and it will be prioritised as soon as received. A certified Traffic Management company must be used for a formal road closure as part of national legal requirements to ensure the safety of the event and other road users.”

Local legends say the wheelbarrow race originates from the 14th century when, during a particularly harsh winter, local leader St John de Hornby organised villagers to bring back food and fuel supplies following a hunt. The race raises money for good causes through entry fees and donations.