There is hope that Marks and Spencer could be persuaded to return to a Northumberland town just months after it shut up shop.

The company closed the doors of its Hexham store in May, with “changing consumer habits” blamed for the closure. Despite this, the news was met with sadness by many residents, with a petition set up in a bid to save the store racking up 2,500 signatures.

However, the news that DIY giant Homebase has gone into administration has raised hopes that M&S could be brought back into Hexham – if the Homebase store shuts its doors. There are currently four stores in the county at Hexham, Alnwick, Blyth and Berwick, with 49 of 130 stores said to be “at risk”.

Homebase was saved by a rescue deal by billionaire Chris Dawson, who owns The Range chain – which, in a twist of fate, took over the former M&S store on Maiden’s Walk. The Homebase building is owned by Advance Northumberland – Northumberland County Council’s arm’s length development company.

Deputy leader of Northumberland County Council, Richard Wearmouth.

Simon Kitchen, who launched the petition to save M&S, said: “This is worrying news for the many workers at Homebase. I very much hope that the store is able to continue trading, but if that should not be possible then I hope the county council can work with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to help get Homebase workers new employment quickly.

“If the Homebase store in Hexham does close I would urge the council and Advance Northumberland, who are the regeneration arm of the council and own the Hexham Homebase site, to consider approaching Marks and Spencer to see if they would be interested in locating to the site.

“Earlier this year I launched a petition seeking to keep M&S in Hexham but sadly they closed their store. Such a move would get the site back into use quickly were the Hexham branch of Homebase to close.”

Responding to the suggestion, cabinet member for the economy at Northumberland County Council Richard Wearmouth said: “This is indeed sad news. The council will work with the relevant government departments to help those impacted by any store closures – noting that the exact store closures are yet to be confirmed.

“Regarding M&S, I do hope we can get them back to Hexham no matter the situation at Homebase. I have highlighted the potential opportunity to Advance Northumberland and county council officers.

“If the opportunity arises to get M&S back then we will do all we can to help make it a reality. I know Hexham residents were very unhappy at the lost of the store earlier this year.”

Homebase has confirmed that all stores currently remain trading. Marks and Spencer have been contacted for comment.

Cllr Trevor Cessford, who represents the Hexham Central ward, said: “It would be a shame to lose Homebase, which has been a popular and useful store in Hexham. However, if that does happen, I do hope that Marks & Spencer can be persuaded to come back to the town.

“Many residents miss the store, and I’m sure this would be a great location for them with easy access and free parking.”