Leading councillors in Northumberland believe the Government is reassessing plans to upgrade two roundabouts on the A19.

The Conservative-led council has long campaigned for improvements at Seaton Burn and Moor Farm roundabouts to ease congestion.

While the plans were included in the roads investment strategy (RIS) by the previous Government, assessments by National Highways branded the proposals “poor value for money” leading to fears they could be scrapped.

However, Labour has since committed to reforming the so-called “green book test” amid fears it unfairly favours infrastructure projects in the south east.

The Seaton Burn roundabout.

At a meeting of the county council, Cramlington councillor Mark Swinburn questioned whether there had been any progress on the issue.

Deputy leader Richard Wearmouth replied: “We have been campaigning on this subject for over a decade. Residents are tortured by these two junctions.

“Working with the last Government and former MP Ian Levy we got this project added into RIS3 which allowed the recent studies by National Highways to come about.

“You will recall that National Highways now say that the business case for the improvements on those roundabouts is poor and that, effectively, it is a political decision for the Government. The leader has written to the minister pushing for a positive decision from the Government.

“In her reply, the minister notes that National Highways needs to consider affordability further. We presume this basically means a review of the business case in light of the recent changes to the green book.

“We will engage fully with this, pushing for work at both roundabouts.”

Documents obtained by the Local Democracy Reporting Service via a Freedom of Information request revealed several potential options for the improvements, with the most radical changes costing up to £750 million.

Only the cheapest option, costed at £300 million, had a positive figure following a cost benefit analysis. This sees kerb lines at Seaton Burn amended and lane designation improved through better signage and road markings in a bid to tackle collisions.

The curve of the exits would also be altered to allow more space for queueing vehicles. Moor Farm would have an elevated, free-flow link connecting the A19 east to the A189 North, segregating high traffic flows.

Cramlington and Killingworth MP Emma Foody has also been a vocal supporter of the campaign to upgrade the roundabout.