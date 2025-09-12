Plans to create six new homes on a farm steading have been given the green light.

Clark Farming Partnership has been given permission to convert two agricultural buildings at Eshott Home Farm.

A notification of prior approval application seeking permission for the scheme has been approved by Northumberland County Council.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: “The steading was originally constructed as a dairy unit, with housing for a dairy herd, milking parlour and associated bottling plant.

Eshott Home Farm. Picture: Google

"Over time, some of the buildings were utilised for a file storage business but since being purchased by the applicant in 2011, all the buildings have been in agricultural production and the commercial use ceased.

"The intention is to convert two of the existing agricultural barns into six, single storey residential dwellings, with associated external parking. Each of the six dwellings will comprise of three bedrooms.”

The report continues: “The intention is to provide a scheme that has minimal visual impact on the wider setting, with the external materials remaining as on the existing buildings. This will ensure that there is a general perception of vernacular agricultural architecture when viewed from a broader vantage point.”

Planning officer Ben Briggs, granting approval using delegated powers, reported: “The overall design approach reflects the existing form and layout, preserving the building’s agricultural appearance and setting. The conversion works are modest in nature and would not appear incongruous within the rural context.

"As external alterations are proposed, prior approval from the local planning authority is required; however, given the scale and nature of the changes, it is concluded that they would not result in any adverse visual or character impacts.”