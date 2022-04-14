Holy Island toilets refurbished and open for Easter

The toilets on Green Lane on Holy Island have been modernised with new mechanical and electrical installations, sanitaryware, refurbishment of the internal fabric and the creation of a new ‘Changing Places’ fully accessible disabled toilet facility.

The Changing Places facility is for those with multiple or profound physical and/or learning disabilities. It includes a height adjustable adult size changing bench, a hoist system and sufficient space for two carers.

While now open, there are a few snagging issues to be rectified, but it was felt important they were opened as soon as possible.

The refurbished public toilets on Holy Island.

Work began in early 2021 on what was expected to be a 20-week project but was put on hold when the contractor went into administration.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for local services said: “We are extremely pleased to have these important visitor facilities open once more.

“People love to visit our coastal towns and villages and Holy Island is one of the iconic tourist spots in the county.

“When people arrive on the island we want them to have access to top quality facilities, and this refurbishment will ensure this, and also make this great visitor destination accessible to all.

“Up and down the country, councils are closing public toilets, but in Northumberland we are bucking that trend and are investing in ours.”

Cllr Colin Hardy, county councillor for Norham and the Islandshires, added: “I'm delighted these works are now complete on the island.