Holiday pods plan for Northumberland farm gets the green light

Planning matters.

Four timber built pods providing year-round tourist accommodation are planned at Tiptoe Farm, near Duddo.

The application was submitted by glamping specialists Crown and Canopy on behalf of Rosie Carroll of Till Fishing Holidays.

It was approved by planning officers at Northumberland County Council using delegated powers.

There were no objections and Duddo Parish Council welcomed the possibility of an enhanced tourism offer.

Planning officer Stephanie Forster reported: ‘The proposal is of a type that would not be seen as a permanent addition to the landscape, serving as development for tourism on a modest scale and form, which would support the diversification of the existing farm business.’

The two-person pods would be sited on the edge of woodland with elevated views of the nearby River Till.

“Tiptoe Farm has been owned by the family for 90 years,” explains a report with the application. “Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic the family had a successful potato business (Carroll’s Heritage Potatoes) that utilised some of the arable land and some agricultural farm buildings.

"However as this is no longer operating due to Covid there is a need to develop alternative funding streams alongside Tiptoe Farm and the existing tourism-based business - Till Fishing Holidays.

"Till Fishing offers a holiday cottage for accommodation along with the fishing on the River Till. Due to the success of this current tourism venture, the family wish to expand in order to provide important additional revenue.”