Middleton Gate House, near Belford.

An application has been submitted for five self-build holiday lodges around Middleton Gatehouse, near Belford.

The plans have been lodged by planning consultants Lichfields on behalf of Nigel Thompson and Fiona Renner-Thompson.

A planning report states: ‘The design of the proposed lodges has been inspired by the design and build of the original farm and utility buildings on the Middleton Estate.

‘The proposed development will provide numerous benefits to the local area, including job creation, direct and indirect expenditure in the economy, additional landscaping improvements and ecological benefits.’

It is envisaged the scheme would generate the equivalent in hours to three full time jobs.

The application has attracted 11 letters of support, while Belford Parish Council has offered no objection.

Local resident Kezz Petronelli-Stone commented: “The area has a high demand of accommodation each year and having known personally the last members of the family that created the Middleton Estate, I feel they would have very much enjoyed hosting new visitors to explore just as their family had done for generations before.”

Amanda White adds: “The proposal has been well thought out with good screening which does not obscure the view from the lodges while providing some cover from the approaches in either direction on the road. The quality of the lodges also appears to be of a high standard.

“I believe this is a good use of the land to provide high quality accommodation which will benefit the local area as the occupants will use the facilities in Belford.”