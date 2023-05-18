An application seeking permission for 15 holiday lodges and 33 chalets at the Whitehouse Farm Centre, near Morpeth, has been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

If approved, it would create 15 new full-time jobs and 10 part-time jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would also generate an expected visitor spend in the region of £2.5m to £3m per year for pubs, restaurants and other local attractions in the area.

Children feeding a lamb at the Whitehouse Farm Centre, near Morpeth.

The Glororum attraction welcomed over 100,000 visitors last year there is no overnight accommodation and owners Dean and Heather Hogarty are keen to diversify to provide a sustainable, long-term plan for the future of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme has been in the pipeline since the height of the Covid pandemic, with draft proposals to add almost 100 forest lodges, tree houses and caravan pitches included in a pre-application submission in 2021.

A report with the new full planning application states: “Whitehouse Farm Centre is Northumberland’s largest family run farm attraction spread over 40 acres, located south of Morpeth and just a mile off the A1.

"Whitehouse is a great place for families, schools and group visits of all ages enabling visitors to see, handle and feed a wide variety of animals from traditional breeds to more unusual and exotic species.

"The site has suffered financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic of 2020. The applicant is keen to provide a sustainable, long-term plan for the future of the site and its various uses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The applicant is keen to further diversify the land by introducing visitor accommodation in the mixed form of chalets, lodges and the redevelopment of the boiler room to form a manager’s dwelling.”

The boiler house was formerly used in association with the former hospital on the site. A five bedroom home is proposed.

A new entrance kiosk and cafe/picnic barn link is also planned.