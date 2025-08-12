Holiday lodge in north Northumberland granted retrospective planning permission
The static lodge was built next to Gardeners Cottage at Swinhoe Farm, near Belford, without the required planning permission.
However, the application by Alistair and Valerie Nixon has now been given the green light by Northumberland County Council.
A planning report on the applicants’ behalf stated: “The applicant runs a successful, well established holiday/tourism business and the addition of this lodge would contribute to drawing further visitors to Northumberland, thus supporting surrounding business and economy.”
No objections were submitted.
A report by planning officer Stephanie Forster stated: “While the proposal would have a landscape impact as a result of its proposed siting, this is partially shielded by the existing store building and the sparsely populated and accessed area will ensure that this impact is minimised.
"The fact that the proposal is for a semi-permanent structure will ensure that the static lodge can be removed once it ceases to be in use.”