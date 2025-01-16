Holiday lets plan lodged for former Longstone House Hotel in Northumberland
Green Construction Group is seeking permission for the redevelopment of the Longstone House Hotel in North Sunderland, Seahouses.
It wants to create nine self-contained holiday lets - four apartments accessed from a communal lobby and five houses with individual ground level entrances.
A number of aesthetic works are proposed, including an extension and part-demolition.
A planning report on its behalf states: ‘The applicants have an agreement in principle to purchase Longstone House Hotel and its associated land with the intention of adapting the building to provide modern self-catering holiday lets.
‘Although the hotel has the capacity to offer 17 bedrooms, it advertises 15 bedrooms. The proposed development will offer a total of nine individual lets, varying from one bedroom to three bedroom, with a total of 18 bedrooms altogether.’
It is currently operating as a bed and breakfast.
North Sunderland Parish Council has raised highway safety concerns.
