Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted to convert a former hotel into holiday lets in a popular coastal village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green Construction Group is seeking permission for the redevelopment of the Longstone House Hotel in North Sunderland, Seahouses.

It wants to create nine self-contained holiday lets - four apartments accessed from a communal lobby and five houses with individual ground level entrances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of aesthetic works are proposed, including an extension and part-demolition.

Longstone House Hotel, North Sunderland.

A planning report on its behalf states: ‘The applicants have an agreement in principle to purchase Longstone House Hotel and its associated land with the intention of adapting the building to provide modern self-catering holiday lets.

‘Although the hotel has the capacity to offer 17 bedrooms, it advertises 15 bedrooms. The proposed development will offer a total of nine individual lets, varying from one bedroom to three bedroom, with a total of 18 bedrooms altogether.’

It is currently operating as a bed and breakfast.

North Sunderland Parish Council has raised highway safety concerns.