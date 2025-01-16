Holiday lets plan lodged for former Longstone House Hotel in Northumberland

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 16:19 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 11:59 GMT
Plans have been submitted to convert a former hotel into holiday lets in a popular coastal village.

Green Construction Group is seeking permission for the redevelopment of the Longstone House Hotel in North Sunderland, Seahouses.

It wants to create nine self-contained holiday lets - four apartments accessed from a communal lobby and five houses with individual ground level entrances.

A number of aesthetic works are proposed, including an extension and part-demolition.

Longstone House Hotel, North Sunderland.Longstone House Hotel, North Sunderland.
Longstone House Hotel, North Sunderland.

A planning report on its behalf states: ‘The applicants have an agreement in principle to purchase Longstone House Hotel and its associated land with the intention of adapting the building to provide modern self-catering holiday lets.

‘Although the hotel has the capacity to offer 17 bedrooms, it advertises 15 bedrooms. The proposed development will offer a total of nine individual lets, varying from one bedroom to three bedroom, with a total of 18 bedrooms altogether.’

It is currently operating as a bed and breakfast.

North Sunderland Parish Council has raised highway safety concerns.

