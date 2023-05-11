Four self-contained holiday lets are planned in the rear extension at Grovewood House in South Charlton.

A change of use application by James Oxley was approved by planning officers at Northumberland County Council using delegated powers.

There were no objections.

Grovewood House Care Home.

Listed building consent for the proposal was approved last year.

Planning officer Claire Simm reported: "The proposal is to change the use of the property from a 26 bedroomed care home to a residential dwelling and four self-catering holiday lets accommodating up to four persons.

"It is considered that the proposal will not result in a harmful increase in noise or disturbance or coming and going than what would have currently existed with the previous care home use.”

The care home, which specialised in dementia care, closed in early 2020.