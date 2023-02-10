Village Farm, Shilbottle.

An application was lodged with Northumberland County Council on behalf of Anthony Stoker for single storey extensions to four chalets – Kielder, Pine, Coquet and Cedar.

There were no objections.

Planning officer Hannah Nilsson, approving with delegated powers, reported: “The proposed extensions would be acceptable and appropriate in terms of siting, materials, layout, scale and appearance and would not have an unacceptable harmful impact upon the character and appearance of the area.”

The aim is to provide more spacious accommodation, particularly to the kitchen areas where the current space is limited.

“The proposal will suit the needs of clients who are now looking for a more open plan kitchen/living area along with a more spacious seating area,” explained a planning report.

All of the extensions are approximately 5m x 3m and constructed in timber frame with external cladding in timber.

