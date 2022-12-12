An application has been lodged with Northumberland County Council on behalf of Anthony Stoker for single storey extensions to four chalets – Kielder, Pine, Coquet and Cedar.

A planning report states: “It is proposed to provide extensions to the existing four holiday lodges at Village Farm to provide more spacious accommodation, particularly to the kitchen areas where the current space is limited.

“The proposal will suit the needs of clients who are now looking for a more open plan kitchen/living area along with a more spacious seating area.”

Village Farm, Shilbottle.

All of the extensions are approximately 5m x 3m and constructed in timber frame with external cladding in timber.

“Each extension has been designed to fit in with the existing chalet type arrangement and to fit-in with their surroundings,” adds the report.

