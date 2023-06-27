The application for the development of six self-contained apartments at Link House Farm in Newton-by-the-Sea was turned down by planning officers.

A report on behalf of applicant, Mr V Thompson, stated: ‘The main farm buildings within the steading have previously been converted to holiday accommodation and this has been supplemented by additional built development which has delivered a high quality and successful holiday accommodation development within the core of the original steading.

‘More recently, nine self-contained chalets have been developed immediately to the west of the original steading.

‘Immediately to the west of these chalets and adjacent to one of the main access tracks through the farm are a substantial range of agricultural/equine buildings which have operated as the base for the ongoing agricultural and equine operations on the farm.

‘The buildings have in part been used for the overwintering of cattle and also for the provision of racehorse stabling associated with the training of horses on land at the farm.’

The conversion proposals related to the easternmost of the five gabled barns where two-bedroom apartments were planned. Demolition of an adjoining barn and lean to were proposed to create separation between the proposed holiday apartments and agricultural buildings.

Newton-by-the-Sea Parish Council objected to the proposal citing concerns about its impact on the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Jon Sharp, senior planning officer at Northumberland County Council, reported: ‘Rather than converting an industrial scale shed to holiday accommodation, it would be preferable to remove the building, if it is no longer required for agricultural/equestrian purposes, with a view to replacing it with something of a more appropriate scale and design.

‘The removal of the building would also be greatly beneficial to views from public vantage points into and across the site.

‘The applicant has been invited on a number of occasions to withdraw the application at hand and engage with the local planning authority to this end, however nothing has been forthcoming.’

