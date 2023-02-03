However, the project will still have to wait a number of months – with the weather and environmental constraints identified as reasons for putting back the start date.

Northumberland County Council has allocated £5million to undertake the works on its land to clean up this stretch of coastline and stop historic waste deposits from washing into the sea in this area.

All the necessary regulatory consents for the scheme have now been secured, along with the final waste recovery permit from the Environment Agency.

Historical pollution at Lynemouth.

But the local authority has said that due to the weather and environmental constraints, which affect the timing of the planned works on the site, the window for starting the works in the 2022/23 financial year has been missed.

It has therefore been necessary to reassess the start date for the works on site. Site set up and preparatory work is now due to start from autumn 2023, with the main works taking place through 2024 when some elements of the scheme, including reforming the dunes, can be carried out in better weather.

Coun John Riddle, the council’s cabinet member for local services, said: “While we would like to have started earlier, many factors were outside our control.

“The new timeline does enable us to finalise details and funding arrangements with the Coal Authority over the works needed on their land to the north of the Lyneburn, so we can do this as a single 'integrated' scheme – securing best value and delivering the best outcomes for the local environment and the communities in this part of Northumberland.”

In the meantime, council teams continue to visit weekly to monitor and remove material from the beach where they are able and safe to do so. The public is reminded they should not seek to remove material themselves.

Local ward county councillors Scott Dickinson and Liz Dunn said: “We continue to pursue this important environmental issue with the council in the interests of local people.

