Under the deal announced today there would be a significant shake-up of the North East’s political landscape, with a new mayor to be elected in 2024 to serve the two million people living in Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, and County Durham.

A proposed North East Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA) would be given a £1.4bn investment fund to be delivered over 30 years, control of up to £563m to improve the North East’s rail services up to 2027, £17.4m to accelerate the building of new homes on brownfield land, and a further £20m for regeneration projects.

Local leaders would also have the power to bring the North East’s bus network back into public hands and full control over the areas’ £60m-a-year adult education and skills budget, while the deal is also expected to include the creation of a ‘green superport’ and has been touted as the most generous per head in the country.

The total value of the deal on the table is thought to be £4.2bn, with ambitions to create 24,000 new jobs, deliver 70,000 courses per year to give people the skills to gain good employment and leverage £5bn of private sector investment.

Ministers have also agreed to further talks that could see the North East granted the same ‘trailblazer’ devolution status being given to Greater Manchester and the West Midlands.

The long-awaited devolution deal has been the subject of lengthy negotiations.

Initial talks involved council leaders in Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, Gateshead, Sunderland and South Tyneside, before a U-turn from Durham County Council’s Tory-Lib Dem coalition administration saw them jump on board at the eleventh hour.

With the deal now officially agreed with the Government, it must be formally approved by each council involved and go out to a public consultation – steps that it is hoped will be completed before the local election period begins in the spring.

Levelling up secretary Michael Gove said he was “proud to have agreed a historic new devolution deal with the North East that gives local leaders more power, more money, and an even greater say on how their areas are run”.

He added: “A new mayor will ensure local priorities in the North East are at the heart of decision-making, while our billion-pound funding boost will provide the financial certainty needed to level up the area right now and for years to come.”

A previous North East devolution deal fell apart in 2016 amid a split among the area’s Labour-run establishment.

Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland subsequently broke away to form their own North of Tyne Combined Authority (NTCA), for which Jamie Driscoll was elected as mayor in 2019, but the trio are now set to be reunited with their four neighbours to the south.

The election of a North East mayor is due to be held in May 2024, if the deal can be ratified and the necessary legislation pushed through Parliament in time, which is when Mr Driscoll’s term is due to end.

If approved, the new North East MCA will replace the existing North of Tyne MCA and mayor, as well as the non-mayoral North East Combined Authority.

In a joint statement, the leaders of the seven local councils including Northumberland’s Glen Sanderson called the announcement “a significant step towards securing important decision-making powers and investment for our region”.

