After it was put forward as a road improvement priority by Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill, the project – which cost more than £120,000 – was carried out under the Northumberland County Council Local Transport Plan (LTP).

This follows the recent work to resurface the Billendean roundabout, another of Coun Hill’s LTP priorities.

Coun Hill said: “The highways team have done an excellent job resurfacing this road and we are really grateful for residents for their co-operation during this time with the necessity to temporarily close the road.

“These two schemes constitute a further investment of over £200,000 in improving roads in Berwick East following several other similar projects.