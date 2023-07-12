News you can trust since 1854
Highcliffe resurfacing scheme is completed

The scheme to resurface the road in the Highcliffe area of Spittal that runs behind the Londis store has been completed.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 12:18 BST
The project was carried out under the Northumberland County Council Local Transport Plan.

After it was put forward as a road improvement priority by Berwick East county councillor Georgina Hill, the project – which cost more than £120,000 – was carried out under the Northumberland County Council Local Transport Plan (LTP).

This follows the recent work to resurface the Billendean roundabout, another of Coun Hill’s LTP priorities.

Coun Hill said: “The highways team have done an excellent job resurfacing this road and we are really grateful for residents for their co-operation during this time with the necessity to temporarily close the road.

“These two schemes constitute a further investment of over £200,000 in improving roads in Berwick East following several other similar projects.

“I am committed to ensure that even more get done, so I would be keen for residents to let me know which other local roads they believe should be prioritised for the next LTP.”