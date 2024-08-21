High hopes that 28 Years Later will showcase Northumberland's potential for film and TV

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

News that further filming for a major blockbuster is taking place in Northumberland has been welcomed across the county.

Work is currently underway to prepare Plankey Mill Farm near Langley as a set for the upcoming 28 Years Later film.

While it is understood that filming on 28 Years Later wrapped in July, work on Part II began on August 19, filming back-to-back with part one.

While Danny Boyle directed the initial sequel, Part II will be helmed by Nia DaCosta, kn own as the director of The Marvels superhero movie.

Main road into Plankey Mill in Northumberland closed to non-residents as they set up for filming 28 Years Later.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “It’s really good to see this, absolutely. It’s not just the publicity it gives, I’m sure everyone who sees it will want to visit Northumberland.

“Everyone benefits. The more people who discover Northumberland, the better because it is a land of great opportunities.

“We’re happy and willing and waiting to share the beauty of this land. It’s great, it really is.”

28 Years Later will star Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member with responsibility for culture, admitted it was “surreal” having such A-List names so close to home but feels it has the potential to be a major boost for the county.

He said: “We do get quite a lot of filming in Northumberland, but it’s different when they need to close an area down for months like this.

“I just welcome the opportunity to further publicise the wonderful towns and areas in Northumberland. Hopefully, this film will be a success and it will increase the visibility of our county, and bring some much-needed revenue to a rural area.”