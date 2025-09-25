Heron Foods prepares for Amble move with application for new licence

Three premises on the Northumberland coast have lodged applications for licences to sell alcohol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heron Foods is seeking a premises licence for its new shop on Queen Street in Amble.

It is relocating to the former Co-op store on Thursday, October 23. The current store will remain open until then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed licensable activities and their hours are the sale of alcohol off the premises Monday to Saturday 08:00 to 21:00 and Sunday 10:00 to 16:00. The opening hours of the premises will be Monday to Saturday 08:00 to 21:00 and Sunday 10:00 to 16:00.

Heron Foods is relocating to the former Co-op in Amble.

Any representations must be received in writing by email to [email protected], no later than October 8 stating the grounds for objection.

Christopher Harker has submitted an application for a Premises Licence in respect of Stag Rock, a country clothing store, at 22b Front Street, Bamburgh.

The application seeks permission to a supply alcohol (off sales) Mon-Sun 10:00 to 17:00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any objections must be sent in writing stating grounds of objection to the licensing department, Public Protection Service, West Hartford Business Park, Cramlington, no later than October 15.

Newbiggin Golf Club is seeking a premises licence to permit the supply of alcohol (on/off) - Sun to Thur 08:00 to 23:00 Fri & Sat 08:00 to 0100 and for Recorded & Live Music & Late Night Refreshment - Fri & Sat 23:00 to 01:00.

Any objections to this application must be sent in writing no later than October 8.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/