Hepscott Parish Council reveals the results of its traffic calming survey
and live on Freeview channel 276
On June 3, 190 households in the village received information from the council regarding the installation of ‘physical’ traffic calming measures on the C132 at the south of the village where speeding has been identified as particularly problematic from previous traffic surveys.
Residents had the opportunity to vote on the following: ‘Should further ‘physical’ speed reduction measures be installed?’ and a choice between ‘chicanes’, ‘speed cushions’, or ‘speed humps’.
There were a total of 78 returns and 55 were in favour of measures being installed. Twenty two were against and there was one spoilt paper.
As for the options for measures, 29 selected chicanes, 20 selected speed humps and six selected speed cushions.
The parish council report also says: “This in no way suggests speeding is not a problem elsewhere in the village.
“The response of only 78 (41 per cent) was disappointing, although for this type of survey between 30 and 40 per cent is considered a good response.
“The results of the survey, along with residents’ comments, were discussed by the parish council at the Thursday, July 18 meeting.
“The parish council will now take the results of the survey forward and arrange a meeting with Northumberland County Council.”
There is currently a 20mph zone through the village for approximately one mile.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.