Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The results of the most recent traffic calming survey by Hepscott Parish Council have been revealed.

On June 3, 190 households in the village received information from the council regarding the installation of ‘physical’ traffic calming measures on the C132 at the south of the village where speeding has been identified as particularly problematic from previous traffic surveys.

Residents had the opportunity to vote on the following: ‘Should further ‘physical’ speed reduction measures be installed?’ and a choice between ‘chicanes’, ‘speed cushions’, or ‘speed humps’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were a total of 78 returns and 55 were in favour of measures being installed. Twenty two were against and there was one spoilt paper.

There is a 20mph zone through the village for approximately one mile. Picture by Google.

As for the options for measures, 29 selected chicanes, 20 selected speed humps and six selected speed cushions.

The parish council report also says: “This in no way suggests speeding is not a problem elsewhere in the village.

“The response of only 78 (41 per cent) was disappointing, although for this type of survey between 30 and 40 per cent is considered a good response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The results of the survey, along with residents’ comments, were discussed by the parish council at the Thursday, July 18 meeting.

“The parish council will now take the results of the survey forward and arrange a meeting with Northumberland County Council.”