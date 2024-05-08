Helping Northumberland organisations to do business with North East councils
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than 20 county businesses attended the session, which was run by the North Eastern Purchasing Organisation (NEPO).
NEPO works in partnership with with county council, as well as 11 other North East local authorities, to procure contracts for energy, construction, financial services, food, transport, ICT, social care and more.
The purpose of the event at County Hall, Morpeth, was to let local suppliers – specifically those in the construction industry – find out more about NEPO and opportunities to win business with councils across the region by bidding to be included in NEPO contracts.
The businesses also found out more about a new engineering tender opportunity that is in the pipeline and helped to inform its development.
Coun Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “Doing business through NEPO is an efficient way for councils to award contracts – as they get value for money and know they are supporting the local economy.
“North East councils spend hundreds of millions of pounds each year on products, goods and services, and we want to help as many Northumberland-based businesses onto the NEPO buying consortium to help them win business.
“NEPO procure a wide range of goods and services, which means there are opportunities for suppliers of all shapes and sizes – from SMEs to large multinationals.”
This is the second event that the county council has held this year to help boost the local economy. In March, it held a supplier support event aimed at helping local organisations to do business with the council.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.